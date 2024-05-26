Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), in collaboration with the Sliema local council and VogueXchange, is holding another edition of its Plants and Clothes Sale in St Anne Square, Sliema, this weekend from 10am to 5pm.

A wide variety of locally-grown plants for home and garden, plus shrubs and small trees, all grown in Malta, are on sale, with prices starting from €2.

The selection of indigenous and decorative plants includes ġiżi ta’ Malta, bougainvillea, osteospermum, lantana, cycas, canna, bay laurel trees, salvia Hot Lips, yucca, coleus, solanum, honeysuckle, leonotis, alternantera, agapanthus, fig, basil, pomegranate, and succulents.

High-quality, pre-loved clothing items to refresh one’s wardrobe sustainably are also on sale.

All funds raised will go towards FAA’s mission to preserve Malta’s heritage and quality of life.

For more information, visit the NGO’s Facebook page.