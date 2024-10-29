A self-employed plasterer who sent threatening messages to a couple who had engaged him to carry out works at their home, was placed under probation and a treatment order by a magistrate on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Birkirkara resident was escorted to court under arrest over a series of WhatsApp messages and emails sent to the couple after they complained that he was late in completing works at their home.

Lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant told the court that ended up jobless, neck deep in trouble and struggling with psychological issues because of personal problems and chronic pain.

In his statement, the man told police how he had sought psychological help at Mount Carmel Hospital but was allegedly told that such help was reserved for “grave cases.”

“He sought help but did not get it,” explained his lawyer.

Upon arraignment the defendant pleaded guilty to causing the victims fear of violence, harassment, insults and threats as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Prosecuting inspector Andrew Agius Bonello stressed the need for a treatment order and a protection order.

The defence highlighted the problems the accused had encountered over the last two years, including chronic pain caused by his work, which triggered his depression.

He is currently under psychiatric care.

“He’s sorry for what he did….He had no intention to cause them fear,” said Barbara Sant.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Astrid May Grima declared the accused guilty and issued a probation order, a treatment order and a protection order for two years.

The court advised the accused to follow all instructions issued by the professionals who would be reporting back to the magistrate on his progress and warned him of the consequences if he failed to do so.