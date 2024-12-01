The Parliamentary Secretariat for Equality and Reforms and the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence are organising a series of theatrical plays on the subject of domestic violence which will be staged in various localities.

These short plays, written by André Mangion and directed by Joseph Galea, depict different realities in which several forms of gender-based violence manifest. Several renowned actors will present situations of individuals from every sphere of life experiencing abuse in different contexts.

The plays will be presented at five localities ‒ St Paul’s Bay, Rabat, Gzira, Fgura and Victoria ‒ aiming to generate community discussions on recognising signs of abuse, understanding consent and supporting individuals who experience violence. This initiative will also offer guidance on the existing professional support services which assist in abusive situations.

Every year, the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ unite the world in global initiatives to raise awareness on gender-based violence.

In Malta, the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence delivers annual campaigns designed to foster national awareness on the several forms of violence and to emphasise solidarity with those experiencing gender-based violence.

The roadshow is part of the ‘Together We Stand. Together We Heal’ awareness-raising campaign being implemented by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Equality and Reforms and the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Those who would like to attend the roadshows, may register via docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeflC_FjQX7-cUOE NtamaEUZBRdUB7oEzRbzdvArHyLpk12bQ/viewform.