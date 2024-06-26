Updated 10am

Colonel Mark Mallia will be replacing Glenn Micallef as OPM head of secretariat, the government said on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Micallef's resignation is connected to Labour's dramatic dip in voter majority in MEP elections earlier this month, but Micallef was part of the team that led the PL's campaign.

That team, which had also successfully led the 2022 general election campaign, included two of Robert Abela’s closest lieutenants – adviser Aleander Balzan and Micallef – as well as Malta Film Commission chief Johann Grech.

His resignation follows that of party deputy leader Daniel Micallef, who stepped down two days after the election.

On Wednesday, OPM published a letter by Robert Abela in which the prime minister thanks Micallef for his professionalism, loyalty and integrity, and says he looked forward "to continue working for and serving the country".

He is being replaced by Mallia, who, in February, was appointed head of Transport Malta, less than two weeks after it was announced he would take over as chief executive of the Foundation for Medical Services.

He was previously CEO of Identity Malta, now Identità.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning, Micallef said the termination was "planned".

"PM, as always planned, I will terminate my experience as head of your secretariat satisfied with our work for Malta, grateful for the opportunity and trust that you showed - and which you continued showing me - and, above all, personally satisfied with my work," he said.

In his post, Micallef also apologised to anyone whom he might have hurt or offended.

Appointed in 2020

Micallef was appointed head of secretariat in November 2020, taking over from Clyde Caruana, who went on to be elected MP and appointed finance minister.

Caruana had taken the role when Abela became prime minister earlier that year. The officials occupying that role were, up until that point, called 'chief of staff' but Abela changed its name to 'head of secretariat' when he was thrust in government.

The role was previously - and often controversially - held by Keith Schembri, who was Joseph Muscat's chief of staff and who now stands accused alongside Muscat with serious corruption and money laundering charges over the hospitals deal.

One of the most powerful people

The role of the prime minister's head of secretariat is arguably one of the country's most powerful political positions.

They are the most senior political appointee at the OPM and serve as one of the prime minister's senior aides and advisors. They also coordinate work and staff at the prime minister's office and other government departments.

It is unclear whether Micallef has been transferred to a new job or offered a new post. It is also unclear whether his replacement at the OPM has already been appointed.

Micallef was one of the youngest people ever to hold the role. He graduated in economics from the University of Malta and was active in student political organisation Pulse.

Before becoming head of secretariat, Micallef served as Director General of Malta's EU Coordination Department and advisor to the Prime Minister on EU affairs. That role involved overseeing the government's coordination on EU-related matters.

But most recently, Micallef was trusted with coordinating a government committee tasked with implementing recommendations made by a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The committee comprised Micallef and four ministers: Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

