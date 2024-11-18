Updated 8pm with video of Bartolo comments to media

Robert Abela had been compromised by the scandal involving Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri, Bernard Grech told a crowd of protestors outside parliament on Monday.

The protest was called by the PN in the wake of a scandal involving the tourism and Gozo ministers and a lucrative job given to Bartolo's wife Amanda Muscat.

The ministers for Gozo and tourism have been under pressure to resign since a standards commission investigation found that Bartolo's partner was given consultancy contracts for both ministries, despite being underqualified for the job and with no evidence that she carried out the work.

People started gathering outside parliament before 6pm. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Several protesters carried posters, others chanted "ħnieżer" (pigs) and "korrotti" (corrupt). Chanting escalated throughout the evening, with several screaming "mafia".

Two young protesters, who said they had voted for independent candidate Arnold Cassola, said they felt they had a duty to turn up for the protest.

As people protested outside parliament, inside the building Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo addressed the House's debate on the tourism budget estimates. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officers stood guard against barriers set up along these roads blocking access to pedestrians.

Clayton Bartolo speaks to media outside parliament. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Inside parliament, MPs were discussing the budget estimates for the tourism sector. The discussion was wrapped up by Bartolo himself.

Once he exited parliament he told the media that he was waiting for a decision on the matter by the parliamentary committee.

The committee is due to meet on November 21 and will discuss whether it would adopt the commissioner's report. If adopted, parliament will discuss an appropriate sanction that can vary from a warning to a suspension from parliament.

Bernard Grech addressing the crowd outside parliament. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'You are as complicit as they are'

Grech reiterated the party's call for their immediate resignation.

Abela has already ruled out dismissing the ministers, a decision Grech said undermined accountability.

"If you know Bartolo and Camilleri did something wrong tell them to resign their role, and make it public. Otherwise, you are as complicit as they are," he urged the PL MPs.

"[Abela] thinks that being prime minister is doing what you want. [He is a] prime minister who doesn't know what is good or bad."

Some waved protests, chanting "mafia". Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He warned the crowd not to let those in power to “continue pigging out”.

Grech said Abela had been compromised because "once more he chose fraudsters over the people".

"This is why our country is at a crossroads. These people are arrogant and believe they can do what they want. They are convinced they can continue to pig out."

Grech also referenced murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s phantom job with the government, saying it was symptomatic of the way the Labour government operated.

A PL counter poster to the PN protest. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'You studied in vain'

Grech meanwhile criticised Bartolo for dismissing the value of education after the minister said “not everything is diplomas and degrees”.

On Friday, the minister continued to defend his wife’s lucrative consultancy role - a job she was not qualified for and did not do - by saying that some people can do a job based on experience alone.

Grech took the opportunity to address students graduating this week, saying: “According to this government you studied in vain.”

Some people held handmade placards and posters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Grech noted that an educator needed to work more than three years to earn €70,000 while a pensioner received that amount over seven years.

Muscat received that amount in a year "because she was the friend of the minister".

"The only qualification she has is that she is his friend," he added.

The Maltese take on 'Let sleeping dogs lie'/'Don't wake a sleeping dog', altered to mean that the people are waking up to reality and becoming aware of what politicians were doing. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'I think I know where the money went'

Filmmaker Matthew Maggi also addressed the crowd on behalf of "artists who feel they can't talk due to fear of repercussions.

"They can't talk because of fear they won't get funds," Maggi said, adding that 2024 fared worse than other years as people in the industry were still waiting for funds for their projects.

"Both foreign and Maltese creatives are still waiting to get paid. And no one will answer their calls," he said.

"The public is often told artists can live a sustainable life in Malta... this doesn't even happen in the US, let alone Malta," he added.

The filmmaker admitted that by speaking out at the protest on Monday there was a bigger chance he would never see his money. However, this will not stop him from continuing creating.

Film director Matthew Maggi speaking on behalf of artists who remained unpaid. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Earlier, independent candidate Arnold Cassola joined the call for Bartolo and Camilleri’s dismissal.

Addressing the media before the protest, Cassola said taxpayers’ money must be recovered, and those responsible held accountable.

Before the protest, a PL counter-banner was hung on the building opposite parliament showing Nationalist MPs Toni Bezzina, Robert Cutajar, David Agius, Justin Schembri and Ivan Castillo.

The banner read: “Should these be paid for doing nothing?” It referenced claims made by the Labour Party that the PN MPs were getting paid despite not showing up for government work.