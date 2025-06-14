Malta’s medical excellence was highlighted during an international endoscopy conference, which brought leading experts in the field to discuss the latest developments and exchange ideas.

In his address at ‘The International Advanced Endoscopy Masterclass’, which was held in Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised the investment made towards the island’s health, research and medical education sector.

Abela said such a medical conference provides an opportunity for Malta to be a “centre of excellence in health” in the Mediterranean.

He added it is the first time such a conference of its kind on endoscopy is held in Malta, which has brought the best professionals in the field from across the globe to the island. He said Malta has also introduced advanced techniques to make endoscopic interventions more precise and allow for less invasive treatments.

He also noted the recent opening of a new endoscopy suite at Mater Dei Hospital to further expand services for patients.

He thanked the Health Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority for making the conference possible and also acknowledged the contribution of Professor Edward Despott, who was instrumental in bringing the masterclass to Malta.

On his part, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela also mentioned the expansion of the endoscopy services at Mater Dei Hospital, where Despott was recruited to deliver specialised services in the area.

Carlo Micallef, MTA’s CEO, said that as part of the Malta 2050 Vision, the Authority promotes high-quality tourism and how such conferences provide added value to Malta’s economy.