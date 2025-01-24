Updated 11am with new comment

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son has strongly condemned a court’s decision to grant bail to Yorgen Fenech, directly blaming the prime minister and justice minister for failing to reform the system.

In a social media post shortly after the court decision, Matthew Caruana Galizia did not hold back: "The blame for killers being released on bail without any trial date in sight lies with the prime minister and the minister of justice. They had five years to fix the system and did nothing. Failure after failure by the courts, it’s become increasingly clear whose side they’re on. The side of criminals and not regular people."

In another post, Caruana Galizia urged the public to understand the horror of victims' families knowing that the suspects are out on bail.

In a statement shortly afterwards, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said: "Daphne was assassinated on 16 October 2017 for telling the truth. The Maltese State failed to protect Daphne's life and it is now failing her in death. Almost eight years on, justice for her murder has not been delivered. The bomb that killed Daphne was a warning: the justice system is failing the victims of organised crime."

The reactions come as Fenech steps out of prison for the first time since December 2019 after being charged in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia. He is pleading not guilty.

Fenech must pay an €80,000 deposit and €120,000 personal guarantee while his aunt Moira Fenech is to serve as his guarantor. There is still no set date for a trial by jury in connection with the murder of Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

The Tumas businessman has made multiple attempts to get bail, with his lawyer repeatedly arguing that he must be freed because more than 30 months had elapsed since a bill of indictment against him was issued.

The decision to grant Fenech bail after five years of arrest with no jury date set was also derided by rule-of-law NGO Repubblika.

"We are concerned because Yorgen Fenech will no longer be detained until he faces jury," it said in a statement.

Repubblika said it hoped that this "failure" of the system is immediately rectified because Malta needs and deserves justice.

This story will continue to be updated