Robert Abela on Thursday pledged "further enforcement" in the capital to protect residents' rights, particularly access to parking spaces in Valletta and loud music restrictions after 11pm.

The Prime Minister said there needs to be a total overhaul of the parking system in Valletta because spaces reserved for residents were not enough to meet demand.

Abela was speaking on the fringes of a ceremony marking the conclusion of a €10 million restoration project at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

One of the new rooms at MCC which was turned into a brand new conference space. Photo: OPM

He spoke about how Valletta had changed drastically in the last decade, adding residents should not suffer as a result.

"They want a vibrant city and they are happy with the capital's regeneration, however, they expect their rights to be respected,” he said.

Referring to loud music that bothers residents till the early hours, especially on weekends, Abela said the law was clear: operators had not been given a carte blanche to do whatever they wanted.

“We will increase enforcement to ensure that only moderate music is played after 11pm,” he said.

He said the MCC project was proof that the government was focusing on quality - especially through the preservation of the country’s historical heritage and buildings that have "great potential".

He said the project was not an isolated one and referred to the recent restoration of the Grand Master’s Palace and work on the St John’s Co-Cathedral.

He urged Valletta entities to continue contributing to the development of the city while ensuring consideration of the residents' needs.

"We want a beautiful, clean city where everyone feels comfortable. We want a living city - a vibrant city. We want a city for everyone", Abela said.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said MCC always served the nation - from the time of the Knights of St John who built it as a hospital.

Describing it as a “cultural and tourism asset”, he said MCC was attracting international conferences and shows, while the roof of the building was now being used for weddings and top company events.

MCC CEO Pierre Fenech said the nine-year restoration project included major structural works especially on ceilings, a new electrical system and an efficient air conditioning system.

The project was partly financed through European Regional and Development Funds.