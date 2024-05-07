Remarks by the prime minister accusing some journalists of working for the so-called 'establishment' and implying they are enemies of the State and of the people were unacceptable in a democratic society, the Institute of Journalists said.

The IĠM was referring to a press conference Robert Abela held on Monday afternoon after criminal charges were filed against former prime minister Joseph Muscat and other senior figures of the administration.

Throughout the fiery 90-minute press conference at Castille, Abela skirted questions and implied some questions were being fielded to help the "establishment".

"At a time when the country is on the brink of an election and when a serious case that may have political ramifications will be dealt with by the courts soon, the prime minister should not instigate hate towards journalists and the media," the institute said.

It called on the prime minister to moderate his language.

"Journalists are just doing their duty when asking questions and holding the country's authorities, whoever they are, accountable for their actions," it added.

It expressed full support and solidarity with journalists and urged them to continue with their work without fear or favour.