The Partit Nazzjonalista has approved another group of eight candidates for the next general election.

On Thursday night, the party's executive committee approved James Aaron Ellul for the first district, Errol Cutajar for the third district, Leone Sciberras for the third district, George Muscat and David Pace Ross for the eighth district, Noel Muscat and Charles Selvaggi for the ninth district and Joseph Grech for the eleventh district.

In a statement, the party said the approval of candidates was a continuation of the process that began towards the end of last year, when the first group of new candidates for the next general election was approved.

On Thursday the committee also kicked off the process for the election of a new Secretary General for the PN.

This internal election will be conducted by the Partit Nazzjonalista’s internal electoral commission.