The Nationalist Party has launched its billboard campaign, taking a swipe at Labour’s electoral slogan “Is-Saħħa lill-Maltin” (Strength to the Maltese), crossing out the first word and replacing it with “Sraqtu” (Stole).

The billboards were put up overnight across Malta.

At the same time, soon after the party launched its campaign slogan Għalik (For you), a new website that pinched the slogan for a new URL with the same slogan cropped up and ran an attack against the PN.

Despite being named ghalik.com and using the PN’s branding and colours from its new electoral campaign, the website is not affiliated with the PN in any way.

The website ghalik.com, used PN's electoral slogan but attacks the PN.

The mostly empty website is currently hosting a single video, which has targeted the PN’s new slogan and contradicts the party’s intended message.

Flashing images of PN politicians, including Bernard Grech and Roberta Metsola, the video, which is titled “Għalihom” says “They don’t want the 8th of June for you but for themselves”.

It goes on to play a clip of Grech saying “we will rip them away from the seat of power” and a separate clip of him saying that the PN will be in government in three years.

The video also features PN education shadow minister Justin Schembri who this week came under fire for equating the Indian diaspora in Malta to “filth”.

The video ends with a picture of David Casa, Lawrence Gozi and Simon Busuttil, with the words “Għalihom mhux għalik” (for themselves, not for you) superimposed on top of them.

According to the site’s hosting data, it was created on April 29, with the content of the site being updated on May 1 at around 11 am.

The creator of the site is not publicly disclosed and no one has claimed ownership of it at time of writing.