The Nationalist Party on Friday called on the government to strengthen specific and individual assistance for each patient with a rare disease, while collaborating with international organisations to promote best practices.

“It is essential that we continue to invest in research to find new and innovative treatments that alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life of these people,” the PN said in a statement.

The party also called for equal access to psychological help for patients and their relatives.

“Patients and their relatives will need support that goes beyond the treatment required for the disease, including support that may be greater than the treatment itself, such as mental health support.”

The PN said all those affected by a rare disease should be given the treatment directly for that disease, when possible, and all the psychological support necessary.