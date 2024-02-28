The Nationalist Party called for the introduction of "minimum price thresholds" for cab rides as hundreds of 'Y' plate drivers protested cab platforms' "predatory pricing" on Wednesday.

"A minimum pricing threshold is essential for operators in this sector not to be abused," transport shadow minister Mark Anthony Sammut said in reaction to the protest.

Hundreds of cab drivers met at Ta Qali on Wednesday morning before proceeding to Marsa next to Transport Malta's offices in a slow-moving carcade.

They were protesting the low prices and high costs small operators faced.

President of the Light Passenger Operators Association, Aron Gatt said the action was a last resort after platforms refused to even discuss proposals put forward by the LPOA.

In August, the LPOA unsuccessfully lobbied Malta's three big ride-hailing platforms for better pay. Then, Uber and Bolt said they were unwilling to consider paying drivers more.

On Facebook, shadow transport minister Sammut expressed solidarity with the cab drivers.

"Solidarity with Y-plate drivers who ended up working in an unsustainable sector with practices that are breaking the self-employed," he said.

MP Adrian Delia, who used to shadow the transport sector, conveyed a similar message on his social media page.

Contacted for comment, Sammut called for the introduction of minimum pricing, adding that a lack of government planning and alleged abuses in cab driver licensing has led to an unsustainable market.

"This is driving the small self-employed operators out of business," he said

"The government's lax attitude in licensing and enforcement, zero planning, and management by crisis across the board, is causing havoc on the roads and creating an unsustainable environment which is helping neither the operators nor the users," he said.

Sammut's predecessor, Delia, had said there is "abuse across the board" at Transport Malta, as "thousands" of cab licence plates, commonly known as Y-plates, are being issued.

Government implemented reforms to protect drivers - Robert Abela

Fielding questions from the media, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government has implemented several reforms to help self-employed cab drivers.

He said the government had started to address the Y-plates reform in recent months.

President of the Light Passenger Operators Association, Aron Gatt said the action was a final resort. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The country's situation was that everyone could apply for a Y-plate, the requirement for a public service garage had been forgotten, and Maltese drivers were losing much of their income. They could not compete and could not earn a decent income, Abela said.

"On the other hand, you had big players who were importing 100 cars and bringing 300 Indian workers to drive them; this was the market's reality," the PM said.

"Did we solve the problem that had been going on for a year in a second? No, but we addressed it. The introduction of a Maltese or EU license requirement to drive a cab was among the reforms that the government implemented," Abela said.

"Where we can do more to protect the income and standard of living of the Maltese, we will continue doing so," he said.

In separate comments, transport minister Chris Bonnet said Wednesday's demonstration was not aimed at government policy but rather "on issues related to fares within the private structures".

He said the government cannot interfere in market regulations, and these are set by demand and supply.

However, since taking up the Transport Ministry, he met the LPOA and discussed with them this and other issues.

"I can safely say, and I’m sure the LPOA can confirm, that meetings are constructive and that dialogue is ongoing," Bonnet said.

Besides new regulations on licensing, the government has increased its enforcement efforts, he said.

"In 2023 alone, more than 3,000 vehicles have been inspected by Transport Malta officials," Bonnet said.

There was also a slight decline in the number of registered Y plates since November, reversing an upward trend that had been a constant for several years.