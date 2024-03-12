PN MEP candidates have skirted questions on whether they agreed with the EPP’s proposal to move asylum seekers to “safe third countries” and assess their claims there.

The centre-right European People’s Party is the biggest grouping in the European Parliament and includes Malta’s Nationalist Party. In its manifesto for this year’s elections, it is suggesting processing the applications for asylum in a similar way that Britain is planning on sending undocumented migrants to Rwanda.

Separately, Italy also has a deal with Albania to set up centres to process migrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

Asylum applications in EU countries surged to more than one million last year, a seven-year high, with Syrians and Afghans remaining at the top of the list, as the EU works through an overhaul of its rules on asylum seekers.

Times of Malta asked election candidates David Agius, Peter Agius, David Casa, Roberta Metsola and LouiseAnne Pulis whether they agreed with the proposal and what they considered to be safe third countries.

None replied. Instead, a PN spokesperson sent a joint reply.

This is a global challenge that requires a global response. We must all share the responsibility - PN MEP candidates

The candidates said their approach to asylum and migration was based on a system that was fair with those in need of protection, firm with those not eligible and tough on traffickers exploiting the most vulnerable.

“Above all, we must be guided by humanity and a need to save lives. We have a responsibility to prevent trafficking and deaths at sea.

“There is no one single correct way to do this. It requires a holistic approach. Europe must act together and leave no state alone. We have a responsibility to combat the criminal gangs responsible for human trafficking and better secure our borders.”

In their joint reply, the candidates said the EPP’s election manifesto advocated for a greater role for safe third countries in assisting with managing asylum flows.

“Their role is important. This is a global challenge that requires a global response. We must all share the responsibility,” they said, adding that the implementation of any policy proposal would have to include robust safeguards to protect the rights and well-being of asylum seekers.

The way forward is the protection of fundamental rights and the prevention of smuggling and deaths at sea, they added.