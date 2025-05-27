Nationalist Party councillors in each locality will request that a carrying capacity study be carried out in their respective town.

During a press conference on Tuesday at Gardjola Gardens, Senglea, PN leader Bernard Grech announced that all PN councillors will be presenting a motion for a carrying capacity study "in the coming days".

Once the motion is filed, the council must vote whether or not to uphold the motion.

Grech said that PN is proposing this study in response to the sharp decline in people’s quality of life, with Malta's infrastructure struggling to keep up with rapid population growth.

This scientific study could improve people’s quality of life, Grech said, by aiding the government to create a plan based on the results of this study.

Grech slammed the government for carrying out developments without a plan and constantly trying to “catch up” rather than plan ahead.

“The Government has failed to act. No direction, no genuine investment, and certainly no commitment to address this crisis,” Grech said.

“We believe things must be done through planning. And in order to plan effectively, you first need to understand the needs, not act blindly,” he added.

The move also carries through on a promise the party had made when revealing its list of candidates ahead of the June 2024 elections. At the time, Grech had promised that prospective PN councillors would push for a carrying capacity study.

A carrying capacity study intends to ensure that investment in the necessary infrastructure to support localities can be ensured for years to come.