The Nationalist Party on Monday called for full publication of the outcome of a magisterial inquiry which, Times of Malta reported, had confirmed corruption in the Electrogas power station contract.

"The news revealed today by the Times of Malta confirms that corruption took place in the awarding of the contract for the new Electrogas power station, and that the company selection process was tainted," the PN observed.

"The magisterial inquiry confirms that this was yet another corrupt deal involving money laundering, benefiting individuals in the Labour Government, including former Minister Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, former Chief of Staff to ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Crucially, the inquiry ties the Electrogas agreement to what is described as a “money laundering machine” for Mizzi and Schembri."

The PN called for the publication of the inquiry report in full and said it would continue to pursue the case in the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

It also gave notice that a new Nationalist government would terminate the Electrogas contract.