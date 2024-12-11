The Nationalist Party has dismissed as "fake news" rumours that MP Joe Giglio is to resign from the parliamentary group.

Throughout Wednesday, rumours have been circulating that Giglio, a prominent criminal lawyer and the shadow infrastructure minister, was due to step down.

It followed a cryptic post by blogger Neville Gafa on Wednesday morning.

In his post, Gafa listed three words – “Anġlu, cheque, attachment order” – saying that either Giglio or Bernard Grech would need to answer for them following Giglio’s resignation.

But both Giglio and PN steadfastly denied the rumours throughout the day.

When approached by Times of Malta, Giglio denied any suggestion that he was stepping down, saying he did not know what Gafa was writing about.

Meanwhile, a PN spokesperson said there were no plans for Giglio to resign and the rumours of his resignation were unfounded.

The spokesperson also brushed off rumours that an urgent parliamentary group meeting was to be held on Wednesday evening.

Then Labour's media arm, One News, carried a story saying it was informed that there was to be an imminent resignation of a PN MP, without naming anyone.

It claimed leader Bernard Grech had cancelled all his appointments and was urgently meeting with those closest to him in the party leadership.

In a statement, the PN accused One News of making up "fabricated claims" in an attempt to "save Robert Abela's skin".

"This is nothing more than fake news—something the Labour broadcaster under Robert Abela has specialised in," it said.

"Super One and its news have been reduced to a factory of constant lies".

MP since 2022

Giglio, a prominent criminal lawyer, entered Malta’s political scene during the 2022 general election, cruising his way into a parliamentary seat with over 9,000 first-count votes, second only to Bernard Grech in his party.

A year earlier, he had been appointed to PN’s executive committee.

Following his strong showing, Giglio was touted in some quarters as a possible candidate for PN leader.

He was appointed PN’s shadow minister for home affairs, before being moved to infrastructure and capital projects in a January 2024 reshuffle.