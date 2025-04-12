The Nationalist Party has denied it ever exerted any form of pressure on Għargħur local councillor Francesca Attard, who resigned unexpectedly from the party on Friday.

Attard will now serve as an independent, depriving PN of its majority in the five-seat council as a result. Writing on social media, she said she wanted to work “free from political pressure”.

In a statement, PN said it was surprised by Attard’s resignation. The party said that during a meeting that took place days before she quit, the councillor had spoken about several “difficulties”.

“She was asked to provide further details so these problems could be addressed, but these were not forthcoming,” PN said.

The party denied having ever pressured Attard, insisting that it believed in the autonomy of local councils.

“Consequently, there should never be interference in their work. Aside from this, assistance has always been given to councillors whenever requested.

The PN said it was not informed whether Attard would continue voting in line with mayor Helena Gauci, and that this question should be addressed to her.

“The PN remains open to everyone,” the party said.

Sources told Times of Malta that Attard had cited "circumstances in recent months" that involved her as part of the reasoning behind her decision.

Questions sent to Attard asking her to elaborate on why she resigned and whether she would continue to vote with the PN remained unanswered at the time of writing.