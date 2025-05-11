The Nationalist Party will do “everything in its power” to ensure that the will of Għargħur’s residents is respected, Bernard Grech said on Sunday, following a no-confidence vote against PN mayor Helen Gauci.

Għargħur’s two PL councillors and councillor Francesca Attard, who recently resigned from the Nationalist Party, have filed a no-confidence motion in Gauci.

The motion says Gauci has demonstrated a lack of transparent and effective leadership and so should no longer remain mayor. It proposes that PL councillor Mariah Meli take over as mayor and that Attard remains as deputy mayor.

“We will stand by you, the residents of Għargħur, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that your will continues to be respected,” the PN leader said on Sunday, at the end of a visit to Mellieħa.

Grech noted that although the PN secured over 60 per cent of the vote in Għargħur, Prime Minister Robert Abela is now trying to “seize control” of the local council.

He emphasised that Gauci received more than double the votes than Meli.

“Abela does not care about people’s will. This is how someone insecure acts,” Grech said.

He pledged that the PN would stand firmly by Gauci’s side and ensure that democracy was upheld.

“Stop playing with democracy. Stop ignoring the will of the vast majority of Għargħur residents, because they chose Helen Gauci as their mayor,” Grech said.

Grech also drew parallels with events in Siġġiewi prior to the last local council elections, where a court found that voters had been "shamefully manipulated" into changing their addresses to government apartments they had been granted, even though those units were not yet habitable.

The PN later retook control of the Siġġiewi local council.

During his speech, Grech also referred to a new PN proposal to eliminate taxes on the first €10,000 earned from part-time or overtime work.

He praised the measure as one that would improve workers’ quality of life and make it more attractive for people to take on additional work.

Speaking on Mother’s Day, Grech said the PN was committed to promoting a better work-life balance to improve people’s quality of life.