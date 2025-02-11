The Nationalist Party has not presented a single proposal in reaction to the Labour Migration Policy and is being vague in its reaction to it, the Labour Party said on Tuesday.

It also accused the PN of publishing wrong data on the turnover of migrants.

The total number of residence permits for foreigners in 2024, including those coming from the European Union and beyond it had stabilised, the PL said, quoting the reply to a parliamentary question. But the PN in its publicity material was making an error of some 30,000, apparently ignoring just over 28,000 permits that were not renewed last year.

"When commenting on the Malta Labour Migration Policy, the Nationalist Party is careful not to pronounce itself in the document and has chosen not to commit itself," the PL said. The PN, it added, had failed to mention one sector where it would not allow more foreign workers.

"The PN wants to use foreign workers to stifle populism but then opposes important changes such as the increase in the fees of new workers, as clearly stated by the opposition spokesperson on more than one occasion.

"The Labour Government remains the only political force offering solutions on this matter," the PL insisted.