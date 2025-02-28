The PN raised concerns over the €700,000 fee that an architect received from Gozo’s Ministry for the construction of a road in Nadur that went €10.5 million over budget.

PN MPs Alex Borg and Joe Giglio expressed their "concern" on Friday about the “closeness” that architect Godwin Agius has with Gozo’s Minister Clint Camilleri.

In December, the National Audit Office released a report saying that the construction of Triq L-Imġarr, Nadur cost €18.5 million, when it was supposed to cost €8 million.

The Shift revealed that Agius received a €722,000 direct order to work on the project, and that his office is registered at a premises that is owned by Camilleri’s mother.

“We are yet to receive an explanation for these expenses,” Borg said.

Borg added that Camilleri’s ministry has also been involved in another scandal when Amanda Muscat - former minister Clayton Bartolo’s partner - received €70,000 for a “phantom job”, which she partially got for working as a consultant with the Gozo Ministry.

While Bartolo resigned for this scandal, Camilleri kept his position. Borg said that this reflected the “closeness” between the prime minister and Camilleri, who insists on continuously defending Camilleri.

Both PN MPs appealed for people to attend the protest that the party is organising on March 9.