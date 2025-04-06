Robert Abela listed the government's achievements in the jobs sector on Sunday as the Labour Party started the run-up to its May Day events.

"In 2013, we inherited a jobs market that had 8,000 people unemployed; today there are not enough workers to go around," Abela told a crowd in Valletta.

Because jobs were so scarce at the time, people lucky enough to have a job had to accept whatever conditions they were offered, he said.

The prime minister also pointed to collective agreements the government had signed with the 33,000 workers in the public service, significantly improving working conditions.

"That was the best collective agreement ever for the public service."

Abela also spoke of improved conditions in the disciplined corps, particularly the Civil Protection Department’s better equipment.

Under the Nationalist Party, the government would buy used uniforms for the CPD" Abela said.

"Socks that were used by others were thrown away. And our country would buy them and give them to our disciplined corps".

To celebrate the "achievements of workers, businesses, and the country," Abela called on people to attend the PL's May 1 event in Valletta.

During his speech, Abela also spoke on the government's social initiatives, including free childcare, better children's allowances, carers’ disability benefits, and higher pensions.

"We have increased pensions by €70 a week (since 2013)... and come October we will increase them again," Abela said.

The prime minister said the government's initiatives were only possible because of economic growth "which is six times higher than the EU median."

He also compared the Malta government's social spending with that of other countries like the UK, which, he pointed out, was cutting social benefits to pay for "missiles, bombs and other tools of destruction."