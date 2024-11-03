A new Nationalist government will repeal the raise in National Insurance contributions for those born on and after 1976 announced in the Budget speech, Bernard Grech promised on Sunday.

The finance minister said on Monday that the number of annual contributions needed by that category of workers for eligibility to a full pension was being raised by a year to 42.

"Vote PN at the next election because that will be one of the first things we will be removing," the Nationalist Party leader told Newsbook editor-in-chief Matthew Xuereb during an interview at the party's general council.

Hitting out at the measure, he recalled that the government had told the people that Malta needed more foreign workers to ensure the future of pensions, but now it turned out that was a lie.

The government has insisted the NI measure does not mean that the retirement age is being raised, but the PN maintains some people will have to work beyond the current pensionable age of 65 before they can retire.

Grech fielded questions from Xuereb, Maltatoday journalist Marianna Calleja and PBS journalist Ruth Amaira on a wide range of subjects - from the party's debt to meetings with developers, abortion and cannabis.

Grech acknowledged the government's measure to reduce income tax was a step in the right direction.

"It was good, albeit not as adventurous or visionary as the one we have in mind," he said without elaborating.

"For the past few years, Labour has hailed every budget as a historical best. They would tell us every budget is a social budget, but after all those budgets, are people really better off than they were before?"

Photo: PN

The people, he said, were being forced to find their own solutions to problems created by the government.

People who could not wait any longer for operations were forking out thousands of euros to go private, and people who had no confidence in the electricity supply were being forced to buy generators.

Despite the slogans about a country of quality, the budget did not feature a single decision that would clearly put Malta in that direction, he added.

Conversely, a PN government would change the economy, not overnight, but with a long-term plan that removed its dependence on foreign workers, encouraged entrepreneurs to invest in new economic sectors and maintain high standards in every aspect of political and civic life.

The PN and developers

Grech was asked whether he ever met Anton Camilleri Tal-Franċiż, the developer behind the proposed Villa Rosa project, and whether he took donations from him.

Grech would not share details about the specific developer and opted for a more general response instead.

The party had a duty to meet with everyone, he said. Excluding anyone, on any basis, would be discriminatory. He even meets prison sometimes, he said.

What was crucial was not whether there were meetings, but what was said during those meetings.

Whereas the government met developers to accommodate them in all they wanted, the PN did not allow developers to trample the rights of residents and the public, he insisted.

That he added, did not mean the PN was against development. Development was one of the main drivers of progress in the country and he wanted to see a number of projects materialise, but progress must not come at the expense of the people.

"As for donations, I never take donations myself from anybody. If someone hands me an envelope, no matter how much money is in it, I immediately pass it on to party officials to issue a receipt," he said.

"But even then, donations won't shut us up. They won't stop us from speaking out for people."

Local plans

The government wanted to change the local plans to accommodate one development, Grech said, adding that a PN administration would, perhaps, amend the plans but only after a transparent process and proper consultation with competent professionals.

The PN would also be carrying out capacity studies to understand how many people each locality could take.

"The people's well-being is a priority for us," he said.

"We can't be everything for everyone. We must decide what we want to be. We believe in balance, and that doesn't mean we're on the fence, but that we will look after everybody's rights."

Party debt

Grech was reminded that in 2022 he had admitted that the Nationalist Party had a debt of €32 million. Had the situation changed?

Grech said the party was not in a worse situation an it was making optimal use of its property to generate as much income as possible without having to sell any of it.

Photo: PN

"I speak a lot about politics of trust and transparency, and that is why I felt I needed to say how much debt the party had back then. Others, who have almost as much as we do, hide it," he said.

Trust ratings and a new general secretary

Grech was also asked about his constant poor trust ratings in opinion polls, despite the PN seemingly gaining ground again.

He said that the fact that under his watch, the party went from being at a great disadvantage to being "neck and neck with Labour" was in itself proof that he had done something good.

"I'd appreciate a better trust rating but I'm the father of this family, and just like a father often stays at the back so that his family may move forward, so do I - I'm happy seeing my PN family advance," he said.

He also said he had "some people in mind" who he would like to take the role of general secretary but would not mention names.

"We cannot rush this process. This is a very powerful role because the person who holds it runs the party."

Cannabis and abortion

Grech said that if elected, a PN government would not remove or repeal the recreational cannabis law but would "modify it" to make it more respectful of the public.

It was not acceptable for people to have to contend with the smell of cannabis being consumed in public, he said, and the PN would ensure respect for the rights of families, children and anyone who wanted to enjoy fresh air and life.

On abortion, he reiterated that the party remains pro-life and that all current MPs are in favour of life. That did not mean people could not discuss the different views but discussions must be mature and not turn personal.

"We're going to preserve everyone's rights - the baby's the mother's and the father's as well."

Glenn's grilling

As Malta's EU commissioner hopeful Glenn Micallef prepares for a tough grilling on Monday, Grech said he hoped that he did well for himself and for the country.

"I'd like him to do well because I want people out there to make us proud to be Maltese," he said.

But the Maltese government lost an opportunity when it failed to successfully lobby for the Maltese commissioner to be given the portfolio of commissioner for the Mediterranean, he said.

The PN's general council, themed Malta Żagħżugħa (A Young Malta), will come to a close next Sunday.