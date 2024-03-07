The European People’s Party is Europeans’ sole shield to ensure that challenges such as the cost of living and climate change are addressed, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday when addressing the EPP’s congress in Romania.

The PN leader said the EPP had to continue to be a voice for vulnerable people, ensuring justice for everyone to have a better quality of life.

He referred to the case of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed in a construction site incident for which an inquiry blamed the State, mentioning how his mother Isabelle Bonnici had been of inspiration for Malta fighting against all odds to ensure that the inquiry, which the government did not want, was appointed.

The Nationalist Party, he said, had supported Bonnici in her work.

Grech also thanked EP President Roberta Metsola and Nationalist MEP David Casa for their work in the past years.