Bernard Grech has written to the prime minister asking for an “urgent meeting” to discuss the attack on a humanitarian aid vessel just outside Maltese territorial waters.

The Opposition leader has called for “a united national front” beyond partisan politics as pressure mounts on the government to resolve the issue with the vessel Conscience and to condemn the potential perpetrators of the attack.

In a letter dated Saturday, Grech expressed his “serious concern” about the incident, adding it raised several questions about maritime security, the protection of national interests and Malta’s position in light of its constitutional neutrality.

“This is an issue that goes beyond partisan politics and requires a united national front,” Grech said.

He appealed for a meeting together with relevant institutions to discuss the matter “with urgency”.

“It is essential that at moments like these, where our country’s security could be directly affected, we act together. We must be united on matters of national security and we must discuss these developments in light of the importance of safeguarding Malta’s security and stability.”

He continued that the meeting could discuss “possible consequences and shape a common direction” for Malta’s security.

The Gaza-bound vessel, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, remains outside Maltese territorial waters more than three days after sustaining damage following a “drone attack” as Maltese coast guard authorities have refused it permission to enter Maltese territorial waters.

The Maltese government stated on Saturday evening that it had offered immediate assistance to the vessel when it had first requested it and had repeatedly offered to assist the crew.

The boat was located 14 nautical miles off the coast of Malta when the incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning, just outside territorial waters.

The crew have said they do not wish to abandon the ship which is loaded with humanitarian aid as it is their "responsibility to ensure it remains afloat".

The vessel was stripped of its flag by Palau on Thursday, one day before the attack.

The incident has been reported widely by international media, including in Israel, and has sparked widespread condemnation including from archbishop Charles Scicluna and the Imam Mohammend Elsadi.