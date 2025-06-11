The Nationalist Party will convene a meeting of its General Council on June 22 to kick off the process to select a new leader to succeed Bernard Grech.

The decision was taken on Wednesday evening by the party's Executive Committee, which also approved a motion thanking Grech, who announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Grech said when the committee meeting ended that it was 'good and positive'. Party officials strongly denied a report on One News of infighting during the meeting.

The June 22 meeting will officially designate the party's Electoral, Records and Data Commission to conduct the process for the appointment of the new leader.

The PN said the Executive Committee also approved the regulations by which this election will be conducted.