Msida's mayor-elect and PN councillors urged the government on Monday to call a meeting over the proposal by the Chamber of Architects for an alternative to the controversial Msida Creek Project.

The architects' proposal would see the busy junction transformed into a tree-filled park.

The Kamra tal-Periti said on Sunday it wanted to ditch the planned flyover and instead transform Msida into a 20,000-square metre park with more than 2,000 trees, claiming it would even improve the traffic flow in the area.

RELATED STORIES Msida Creek critics will be heard, pledges environment minister

However, work on the Msida Creek project is due to start late next month after the feast of St Joseph.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon told Times of Malta he had never been approached by the KTP and that "this time it’s too late" for the proposal to be considered.

On Monday, the PN said in a statement the mayor and four councillors elected on the party's ticket welcomed the KTP's proposal.

The five - Charles Selvaggi, Christine Amaira, Maurice Agius, Alfred Farrugia and Christopher Borg - said they still needed to study the proposal in detail, however, they were sure "the alternative could offer Msida residents and visitors a better quality of life".

They added they always had their reservations about the flyover project, especially since there was no guarantee that the proposal was going to reduce traffic in the area.

They said they had always expressed a clear view in favour of proposed open spaces.

They urged the government not to discard KTP's proposal, meet all Msida councillors and the architects' chamber to discuss their recommendations and see whether parts of the proposal could be implemented.