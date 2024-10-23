The Opposition has given notice of a motion in parliament calling on the House to authorise a meeting of its Environment Committee during which Planning Minister Clint Camilleri would be summoned to explain the planned changes of the local plan for the Villa Rosa area.

The Nationalist Party explained that the committee's chairman had informed the Opposition members said the Planning Development Act precluded such a sitting.

"The House should not get tangled up in legalisms on parliamentary procedure but should ensure that it and its committee are able to discuss and effectively scrutinise government decisions," the motion says.

The PN said any changes to local plans should be aimed at improving the environment and the quality of life of the people, and every process should be transparent, accountable and inspire confidence.