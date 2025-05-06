PN MP Albert Buttigieg has appealed to parliament to condemn Israel’s aggression on Gaza as the Gazan population continues to starve.

Buttigieg gave an impassioned speech during parliament about the horrors taking place in war-torn Gaza and how parliament should stop turning a blind eye to these atrocities.

“It is unacceptable to kill over 50,000 people. And of these 50,000, over 10,000 are innocent children. I think that this House needs to be clear that this is unacceptable,” Buttigieg said.

The shadow minister mentioned how parliament was quick to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, however, it has remained silent on Israel’s attack on Gaza and its people.

“If this House had the courage to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Hopefully, this House will have the courage to call what’s white, white, and to call what’s black, black,” Buttigieg said.

His speech was made after Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that a victory for his country in its war against the militant group Hamas means that the Gaza Strip will be "entirely destroyed".

Buttigieg made it clear that he actions of Hamas were unacceptable, however, he stressed that it was also unacceptable to completely destroy a place.

In the last two months, no humanitarian convoys have been allowed into Gaza, Buttigieg added, stressing that food cannot be used as a weapon.

“It is a criminal act to kill a population with hunger. Food cannot be used as a weapon,” Buttigieg said.

“Does our neutrality mean that we must turn a blind eye?” Buttigieg questioned and added that “silence is a form of complicity”.

Concluding, Buttigieg called the situation in Gaza "another form of Nazism and fascism" and noted how countries will be celebrating a win over Nazism on May 8.

Earlier this year, Buttigieg chose to boycott a holocaust remembrance in parliament on Monday evening in a symbolic act of support towards the suffering of the Palestinian people.