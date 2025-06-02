A Nationalist Party MP has questioned the government over claims that reclaiming Manoel Island from developers would cost taxpayers tens of millions of euros.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday during a debate on planning issues, PN MP Rebekah Borg said she felt compelled to mention “the big controversial issue of Manoel Island.”

Borg, who is one of the 29,000 people to sign the petition Manoel Island: Post Għalina, questioned the source of the high figure being quoted for taking the land back. She referred to a Facebook post by a Labour Party representative, which claimed that reclaiming the island would cost the government “tens of millions” from public funds.

“Once again I ask, these quotations for millions, even tens of millions. Where did that come from?” Borg said.

The Prime Minister also previously said that retaking Manoel Island would cost "hundreds of millions".

She urged the government to be transparent and prioritise the interests of the public. While acknowledging that the issue is complex, she criticised the government's approach.

“The problem is the government's starting point. Just close the doors. Close the doors and say it can’t happen,” she said.

Borg reminded MPs that Prime Minister Robert Abela had previously stated that “responsible use or proper use of public land is a sacred principle.”

She acknowledged that the situation had changed since the concession was originally granted in 2000.

“While things were different 25 years ago, we are here today and we need to see what the people are saying, and almost 30,000 people made it clear. And not listening to these people is definitely not on,” she said.

“We must listen to people on this,” she added, warning the House of its duty. “Malta can’t keep going like this, where we keep building and don’t have anywhere to relax,” Borg said.

She praised Labour Party president Alex Sciberras and former prime minister Alfred Sant for expressing support for public discussion on Manoel Island.

Both Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech have dismissed the petition, insisting that the terms of the original 2000 concession agreement must be respected.

Abela said on Sunday that the government cannot unilaterally revoke the Manoel Island concession. However, he noted that a solution might be found if all parties worked together.

Last week, PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis said public land can be reclaimed if concession terms are breached, referring to Manoel Island, the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH), and other sites. Former minister Evarist Bartolo has also voiced support for returning Manoel Island to the public.

Borg is not the only PN MP to speak out on the issue. PN MP Albert Buttigieg last week called for an internal party meeting to discuss the petition. MPs Claudette Buttigieg, Rebekah Borg, Graham Bencini, and Ivan Bartolo have all signed it.

Momentum has called for a “transparent” parliamentary debate on the Manoel Island contract.

The Manoel Island concession was granted to the MIDI consortium 25 years ago. Over the past weeks, activists gathered more than 29,000 signatures urging the government and MIDI to scrap development plans and convert the site into a national park.

The original development deadline expired in March 2023, prompting campaigners to question whether the land could now be reclaimed. MIDI insists its project prioritises preservation and public access to the island.