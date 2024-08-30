PN MP Robert Cutajar is calling on the Malta Tourism Authority to withdraw its planning application seeking to add more tables and chairs to the square in front of the Mellieħa parish church.

Cutajar, a former Mellieħa mayor, raised concern over the lack of consultation with residents and the council about the Mellieħa Master Plan.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Cutajar clarified he was not opposed to tables and chairs in public spaces when well organised. However, in Mellieħa " the balance between public space and private interest has disappeared".

He added the proposal submitted by MTA in June would significantly reduce parking spaces in the square, allocating about three-quarters of the existing parking area to outdoor catering.

Current Plan for the square Photo:PA

Proposed plan Photo: PA

The MTA's application - which by Friday had dozens of objections - fails to acknowledge the parish square's location within an urban conservation area.

In a letter Cutajar sent to MTA Chairman on August 28, he called for the withdrawal of the application and insisted that any plans underwent a "just, serious, and transparent consultation process that includes all stakeholders, particularly residents".

The issue has sparked concern among Mellieħa residents, who, along with Cutajar, advocate for a broader reevaluation of the Mellieħa Master Plan.

They argue that the plan should consider not only the piazza in front of the parish church but also Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa and the area behind the church, as these spaces are interconnected.

Adding to the controversy, the current Mellieħa mayor said in a social media post that the local council had its first meeting with the Tourism Minister and the MTA three months after the application was filed. This delay further fueled frustration among residents who felt their concerns were overlooked.

A spokesperson for Mellieħa residents voiced additional grievances, particularly about the lack of enforcement against existing illegal tables, chairs, and umbrellas in the area.

The spokesperson also noted the limited police presence since the area's downgrade to community policing.

In April, residents and activists staged a protest at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa by occupying restaurant tables and chairs, alleging that the establishment was illegally using public space without a permit.

The mayor and the MTA were contacted for comment.