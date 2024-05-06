Parliament descended into chaos on Monday afternoon after Bernard Grech’s request to discuss “the urgent need” for the Vitals magisterial to be discussed was turned down, prompting PN MPs to walk out.

The session was temporarily suspended after opposition leader Bernard Grech called for the House to discuss “the urgent need for the inquiry to be published”.

After a 45-minute delay, the speaker returned with his ruling.

Since criminal proceedings are underway and developments are still taking place, discussing the inquiry in parliament could prejudice people’s right to a fair hearing, he said, turning down Grech's request.

This was the same way that previous speakers had decided in similar cases, he said, he was quick to add, hoping to pre-empt criticism of his decision.

“You haven’t understood my request at all,” an incensed Grech replied.

“I don’t want to discuss the contents of the inquiry, I want to discuss the people’s right to have access to it."

The speaker’s ruling prompted Grech to order his fellow PN MPs out of the chamber, accusing the government and the speaker of trying to silence parliament.

Abela selectively giving people access to the inquiry: Grech

The session was stormy from the start, with MPs from both sides openly hurling accusations at one another.

Grech said Abela’s public comments in recent days showed he had access to the inquiry and was selectively giving access to the report to certain individuals in his inner circle, while attacking magistrate Gabriella Vella.

This, Grech said, meant that the inquiry’s publication was “a matter of urgent public information”.

Abela was quick to reply, saying that Grech’s request was evidence that for the PN the inquiry was simply a partisan, point-scoring exercise.

Denying that he had a copy of the inquiry, Abela argued that he was the first to call for it to be published, even before Grech.

But he said that it is not parliament’s role to discuss whether or not it should be published, as that is a matter for the AG to decide, in line with the law.

“You are saying that the House should cast aside its responsibilities and take on those of the AG. The House is the organ that legislates, it cannot take part in an exercise that goes against the laws that it itself creates,” he said.

“Now that the establishment has spoken, it confirmed that parliament doesn’t have the right to discuss anything, but the establishment has the right to have the inquiry and decide on its own steam”, Grech retorted, mocking Abela’s recent accusations of a shadowy establishment.

Establishment are those who removed Delia from leader: Abela

Amidst the debate, several government and opposition MPs could be heard yelling at one another from across the room. One particularly noticeable objector was former PN leader Adrian Delia, prompting Abela to address him directly.

“If you want to know who the establishment is, I would ask Dr Delia who it was that removed him from PN leader and placed Bernard Grech instead”, Abela said.

Delia came out fighting. “The establishment are those who stole three hospitals, who stole the health of the Maltese,” he exclaimed.