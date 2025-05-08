Malta is facing unprecedented challenges, including environmental, social, economic and moral dilemmas. In this era, words like transparency, good governance and social justice have become hollow slogans uttered by those in power.

The next election is not just a vote; it’s a pivotal moment for our nation. At this crossroads, the Nationalist Party (PN) emerges as the sole political force capable of uniting Malta, rebuilding public trust and guiding the country back onto a path of hope.

The PN has always been forward-thinking, leading Malta to independence and making EU membership a reality. It has been the catalyst for positive change throughout its history. Today, it continues to offer a clear and concrete vision for the future, based on an innovative and sustainable economy, investment in education and professional training, a growth model that respects the environment and a society that works for the common good, not just the benefit of the few.

Public morality has been eroded for years due to abuse of power, lack of transparency and absence of accountability. This has left people feeling abandoned and disillusioned. The PN, with fresh leadership and renewed energy, offers a government that restores dignity to our institutions. It is built on honesty and justice, meritocracy and fair employment based on ability, not connection. The PN is committed to account­ability for every public decision.

The PN doesn’t just talk but actively listens to everyone. In recent years, it has strengthened its connections with residents, civil society, businesses and workers. Unlike previous approaches, its policies are not developed in a closed room but, rather, based on the real-world concerns and aspirations of people. This approach makes it a more vibrant, relevant force, truly in touch with the needs of the population.

The PN believes in a system of solidarity, ensuring no one is left behind. Their plans include reforms in the health sector, allocating more resources and hiring better-trained staff. They also support young families and the elderly with real measures that make life easier. Additionally, they aim to reform the education system, preparing youth for a competitive global future.

Today, many planning decisions are being made without considering the community. The PN has a concrete plan to reform planning systems, including the reforming of the Planning Authority, the protection of ODZ and agricultural areas and the restoration and reuse of abandoned buildings before building new ones.

Malta’s environment has suffered for far too long. Unchecked development, the destruction of natural and historical heritage and a lack of commitment to real sustainability have revealed a government that prioritises profit over progress.

It was recently discovered from the opposition’s public queries that Project Green spent more on advertising, public relations and commercials than on planting trees.

The PN offers an alternative where development is based on actual need, not the interests of a privileged few; natural heritage protected for future generations; and infrastructure projects built with quality and a better life in mind.

The PN promises a government that addresses real economic concerns, not just sugar-coats statistics. It will respect institutions and the judiciary, not interfere with them. The PN also aims to restore Malta’s international reputation as a serious country, not one known for corruption and abuse.

The mood is shifting and the grassroots are mobilising - Jean Paul Barbara

The PN tabled a motion in parliament to address the challenges related to the rising cost of living that are affecting young people, families and Maltese businesses. It proposed several concrete measures to ease the financial pressure on citizens.

These proposals included tax exemption on cost of living allowance (COLA) increases, the removal of tax on every increase in wages and pensions related to the COLA so that workers and pensioners can fully benefit from these increases.

Among other proposals were the introduction of tax credits for employers to encourage them to increase their employees’ wages; a national fund for importers and exporters to support them in their efforts to reduce costs, and, in turn, help lower prices for consumers; and a shift in the economic model focused on high value-added sectors and quality jobs, instead of growth based on population increase.

The government voted against the PN motion and instead presented one to change the magisterial inquiry laws to protect corrupt politicians from being arraigned.

The results of the June 2024 MEP and local council elections sent a strong message across the country: the people are ready for change. While the Labour Party still held a numerical lead, the PN registered significant gains, narrowing the gap in both elections in terms of vote share and the number of local councils where PN candidates performed strongly or regained momentum.

In key localities, particularly in the urban belt and several rural communities, the PN saw noticeable swings in its favour. The MEP results confirmed this trend, as the PN’s message of integrity, competence and a vision for the future resonated with people from all walks of life, including young voters, professionals, families and pensioners.

These results were not a fluke but a clear signal that Malta is waking up to the need for better governance and genuine leadership from Bernard Grech and his team.

We are no longer in the realm of maybe. The June elections demonstrated that the PN has a genuine and tangible chance to reclaim national leadership. This is not just because the government is struggling but also because the PN is presenting real and credible alternatives.

The mood is shifting and the grassroots are mobilising. Communities that felt neglected are now being heard and the PN is once again demonstrating that it is not just a party of ideas,but of action and conviction.

Let’s harness this momentum and turn it into a movement. Let’s make the next general election a historic one for Malta and for all of us.

Jean Paul Barbara is PN minority leader at Dingli local council and vice president of the MŻPN.