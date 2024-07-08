The Opposition has filed a motion seeking to revise how police commissioners are appointed and removed.

PN MPs Darren Carabott and Karol Aquilina unveiled a draft law featuring its plan in parliament on Monday morning.

The PN initiative seeks to ensure police commissioners are appointed by the President with a two-thirds majority of votes within the House of Representatives, thereby guaranteeing the office holder's security of tenure.

It also seeks to entrench this revised method of appointment into the Constitution, to prevent any current or future government from reverting to the existing selection process through a simple majority vote.

“We want to secure less political interference, more autonomy, and more independence for the police commissioner,” Home Affairs shadow minister Carabott said as he presented the details of the draft law to the press.

Justice shadow minister Karol Aquilina emphasized that these changes would increase trust in the police force and restore the moral authority of the police commissioner, which has been lacking in recent years.

Currently, the appointment process for the police commissioner begins with a public call for applications, followed by interviews conducted by the Public Service Commission.

The government then selects the winning candidate, who undergoes a grilling by the Public Appointments Commission before being appointed to the post.

While the Opposition is keen to retain these steps, they criticize the ultimate appointment power lying with the government, which they argue makes the commissioner dependent on the executive for their tenure.

The PN has been vocal in its disapproval of the government’s decision to renew Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’s contract for a second four-year term, arguing that he has not fulfilled his duties.

Carabott and Aquilina pointed out that in the past decade, six police commissioners appointed by the Labour government have failed to investigate a series of scandals, including those involving Vitals, Pilatus, Electrogas, the social benefits and driving licenses rackets, and the recent votes-for-social-housing electoral fraud.

Attached files The PN proposal presented on Monday.

The PN has highlighted political interference, poor working conditions, and low pay as primary factors demotivating the police force, leading to the resignation of several experienced officers.

By proposing these reforms, the Opposition says it aims to create a more independent and trustworthy police leadership, free from political influence and capable of restoring confidence in law enforcement.