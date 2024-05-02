The Nationalist Party has promised to publish an electoral manifesto for every single locality in Malta as it launched its campaign for local council elections on Thursday.

In a brief political activity in Mosta, party leader Bernard Grech said that, having been the party in government that introduced local councils to Malta in 1993, the PN has always believed in citizens having greater freedom to participate in local politics.

Prospective PN councillors, he said, are all united in the belief that every town and village in Malta should undergo a “carrying capacity” study so that investment in the necessary infrastructure to support localities can be ensured for the years to come.

The PN presented all of its candidates to stand for June's local council elections. Photo: PN

The party will also make sure that pressure is made on the government to ensure that road closures don’t happen in a haphazard way or in a way that obstructs entering or exiting a locality.

Councillors will also guarantee to do their utmost to ensure cleanliness in their localities and tackle waste collection issues.

“Local councils should have the power to enact such changes and not act simply as a customer care office, as the Labour Government wishes to relegate them to,” Grech said.