The Opposition has criticised the government for not holding a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday despite a long list of pending bills.

“Despite the government having 20 pending bills before parliament, Prime Minister Robert Abela decided, without explanation, not to convene parliament today, even though Wednesday is a parliamentary day,” PN whip Robert Cutajar and his deputy Paula Mifsud Bonnici said in a statement.

“The government is too concerned with its own problems to worry about the people's issues,” they added.

Cutajar said such things did not happen in a normal democratic country and had the government had nothing on the parliamentary agenda, it could have allowed the opposition to move one of their motions.

'A non-issue'

Labour whip Naomi Cachia said the matter was a "non-issue."

“There is no ulterior reason for not holding a parliamentary sitting today other than practical considerations,” she said.

She said the government is planning to have three bills debated before the summer recess. Sittings will resume regularly on Monday and the House will rise for the summer later in the month.

“There is no sense in starting debate on a new bill just before the summer recess,” Cachia said. She said the government had informed the PN opposition of its decision beforehand.