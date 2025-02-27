A Nationalist government would not repeal the laws that made recreational cannabis legal despite party leader Bernard Grech vowing a “war on drugs” on Tuesday.

But a PN government would “organise a national review of the law”, a spokesperson for the party said.

On Tuesday, Grech vowed to be “at the forefront of the war on drugs” alongside the rest of the Nationalist Party. He was speaking a few days after a drugs heist that saw 200kg of confiscated cannabis resin stolen from an army barracks in Safi.

Video: Times of Malta

“Two hundred kilograms more drugs are in the streets today, in the hands of traffickers and pushers who are selling it to our young people. Parents, mothers, fathers and grandmothers are worried because our children face more danger,” Grech said.

He said that Malta’s children are in more danger because more drugs are on the streets.

Since 2021, cannabis in Malta has been legal but heavily regulated. People are allowed to grow their own plants on their properties or join a cannabis association to purchase it.

As he walked into parliament on Tuesday, PN leader Grech was asked if he would make cannabis illegal again but did not give a clear answer.

“I spoke about the victims of drugs,” Grech said before referring to the heist, saying: “200 kilos of drugs.”

A spokesperson for the party later clarified the PN position.

“The PN’s position has been made clear that we will not repeal the law,” the spokesperson said.

“A new PN government will organise a national review of the law, based on consultation and a proper discussion with experts, backed by data, that would aim at striking the right balance while definitely not allowing the state to allow 200kgs of drugs to be stolen and roam illegally in our streets.

“Everyone understands that the 200 kilograms which went missing from under Minister Byron Camilleri’s nose does not in any way fall under the cannabis law. Those amounts can definitely in no way be legally permissible under Maltese law.”