The Opposition is demanding a structured reform of the Constitution rather than piecemeal amendments such as the one for the appointment of a standards commissioner for the judiciary, political sources said on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard on Monday proposed a constitutional amendment which will see the Commission for the Administration of Justice appoint a standards commissioner for the judiciary.

The prime minister earlier this week told Times of Malta that the proposal was first discussed by an association representing the members of the judiciary. He said the commissioner would oversee the work practices of judges and magistrates, without impinging on their independence. The commissioner would also investigate alleged ethical breaches.

The prime minister replies to questions on the proposed constitutional amendment.

Sources said however that despite the amendment needing a two-thirds majority to be approved, the opposition was only informed about it a few days ago.

While not announcing a position on the proposed amendment, the Nationalist Party is insisting that a comprehensive reform of the constitution should be carried out, led by the President and involving broad consultation with civil society, the sources said.

The PN itself is seeking constitutional reforms on the appointment and functions of the Electoral Commission and the Broadcasting Authority as well as the manner of appointment of the police commissioner and the attorney general. It also wants a reform of public broadcasting and the implementation of the recommendations of the inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.