The PN on Sunday urged the government to facilitate the process for those who wished to learn sign language and to invest in technologies such as hearing aids.

In a statement at the end of the week during which the world marks International Week of Deaf People, the PN also called on television stations to ensure that, where possible, broadcasts included clear subtitles.

"Sign Up for Sign Language Rights is this year's theme for the International Day of the Hearing-Impaired, aimed at enabling hearing-impaired individuals to actively participate in everyday life," shadow minister for Inclusion and Volunteering Graziella Galea said.

"Through sign language, the hearing-impaired can communicate more easily with relatives, educators, and in the workplace, among others, thereby participating more effectively in daily life."

Galea said the PN was well aware of the benefits the hearing-impaired community could enjoy if proper education was provided from an early age.

She urged the government to provide the necessary training to those who wished to teach sign language while thanking voluntary organisations such as the Association for the Hearing-Impaired.

"The PN’s ultimate goal is not only to raise awareness about hearing loss and make us conscious of the needs of these individuals, but also to encourage more services and resources for the hearing-impaired, promoting their access to them.

"We aim to provide more educational and work opportunities so that these individuals do not feel excluded from society and have equal access to various services and opportunities in life. This is with the aim of fostering better integration and a more inclusive society," Galea said.

"Inclusion should be at the forefront of the national agenda. Every step we take to reduce the obstacles faced by the hearing-impaired is a step towards a fairer and more equal society," she added.