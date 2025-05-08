The Nationalist Party has called for an urgent change in Malta’s economic direction following the publication of a KPMG report highlighting the growing strain placed on public services, infrastructure, and quality of life due to unchecked population growth.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PN said the report confirmed what it has long argued, that the government’s reliance on a population-driven economic model, centred on mass foreign labour importation without a long-term national plan, is unsustainable and detrimental to the country.

According to KPMG, Malta’s population has grown by 32 per cent, more than 135,000 people, in the last decade, largely due to foreign worker inflows. It also revealed that Malta's birth rate is one of the lowest in Europe at 1.06.

The Opposition said this rapid growth is now being felt across all sectors: hospitals under pressure, housing prices out of reach for many families, and schools facing mounting inclusion challenges.

"The report reaffirms the need to urgently change direction away from an economic policy based on mass foreign labour importation towards a sustainable model buitl on new sectors that generate innovative jobs for our youth," the PN said.

The Opposition drew particular attention to the report’s projections that Malta’s native population could decline drastically by 2075, with four in ten people expected to be pensioners.

On healthcare, the PN said the government had “abandoned the sector” in favour of media-friendly initiatives, while in reality leaving services overstretched and increasingly dependent on private provision, creating a two-tier system that disadvantages those who cannot pay.

The Opposition accused the government of ignoring the plight of families and young people who are struggling to afford a home in the face of an eight per cent hike in property prices.

The PN called out the lack of investment in infrastructure and technology in the education sector, pointing out that "teachers are overworked and not given the support they need".

"Economically, it is clear that this country needs investment in sustainable industries, innovation, and future skills," the PN said.

"The KPMG report is a key that unlocks the change we need; a change that must begin now."