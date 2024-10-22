The Nationalist Party warned on Tuesday that a new Bill which the government wants parliament to debate with urgency, would enable criminals caught with drugs as well as firearms, guns, or explosives to be eligible for proceedings before the Drug Court as victims, thus making them liable for a lighter sentence on conviction.

"This is scandalous, sends the wrong message to society, and creates a significant danger for our police and law enforcement officers. It is unacceptable for the government to attempt to pass a law that endangers those who risk their lives daily to protect the honest citizens of these islands," Karol Aquilina, the shadow minister for justice said.

The stated aim of the bill - the Drug Dependence (Treatment not Imprisonment) Act, is to widen the composition of the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board and to grant wider discretion to the Courts in the application of the Drug Offenders (Treatment notImprisonment) Act. The Bill also proposes various measures aimed at the expedition of the hearing of drug offence cases by amending the guidelines as to the court in which a drug offence case is to be heard and provides for the possibility for the hearing of drug trafficking cases by a judge sitting without a jury in the Criminal Court.

Aquilina said the government wanted to make it possible for those caught with large quantities of drugs to appear before the Magistrates’ Court rather than the Criminal Court. In practice, this would mean a reduced sentence for those caught with 200 grams of heroin, 200 grams of cocaine, 500 ecstasy pills, or one kilogram of cannabis. In the Magistrates’ Court, the maximum sentence is 12 years imprisonment, whereas, in the Criminal Court, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

"While it is clear that the Government is determined to help drug traffickers at all costs, the Partit Nazzjonalista will continue to insist that the courts, at their discretion, be tough on drug traffickers, while offering support, love, and compassion to drug victims," Aquilina said.