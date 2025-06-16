Proposed changes to Malta’s electoral districts triggered a heated debate in Parliament, with PN MPs warning that the revisions may be driven by “ulterior motives.”

The Electoral Commission’s report, discussed during Monday's sitting, includes recommendations by the government-appointed majority to redraw several district boundaries.

The changes have raised concerns from the opposition, particularly over how the revisions may affect key localities such as Birkirkara, Pietà and Naxxar.

Under the majority proposal, a part of Birkirkara, traditionally a PN stronghold and central to the eighth district, would be shifted to the first district. Meanwhile, a section of Pietà would be moved from the first to the ninth district, while a part of Naxxar would be reassigned to the eighth.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami, who represents the eighth district, criticised the changes and the logic behind them.

“Look how much this makes sense." he said sarcastically. "So you have the entire town of Birkirkara, you take almost 5000 votes from Birkirkara and split the locality to place it with Valletta, Marsa and Hamrun and then I take Naxxar, split it in two, take 5000 from Naxxar and place them in Birkirkara,” said Fenech Adami.

“Can anyone please explain to me how on earth this makes sense? Just for the fun of it you split Birkirkara… for the fun of someone with ulterior motives to create perverse results,” he added, stopping short of identifying who he believed was responsible.

He noted that the section of Birkirkara to be moved includes the area near the old church, a traditionally Nationalist-leaning part of the town. He urged lawmakers to ensure that neighbouring and socially connected localities remain unified.

“For example,” he said, “the social texture of Għargħur is more similar to Naxxar than Valletta.”

PN MP, Bernice Bonello also raised doubts on whether this realignment was decided based on ulterior motives: "I can't understand why these changes were made. Perhaps due to the political appointments of this government based on where the changes are taking place".

"As was mentioned by my colleagues, a lot of changes happened in the North districts", she said. The northern area is traditionally more Nationalist than other parts of the country.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon defended the majority report, stressing it was prepared in line with constitutional requirements. He argued that certain districts required realignment and argued the government-backed proposal would result in fewer disruptions overall.

“The minority report will move 186,000 votes. The majority report will be 21,000, maybe 22,000 votes. It is proposing moving around half the voting population,” he said. “It is an exercise that would turn Malta upside down.”

The alternative proposal, put forward by PN-nominated commission members, would retain the unity of all towns and villages, with the exception of Swieqi, where Madliena would be separated off.

Falzon acknowledged that district boundaries have historically involved splitting towns, and noted that his own constituency would also be affected by the changes.

Malta is divided into 13 electoral districts, each returning five MPs. Revisions are constitutionally required to ensure district populations do not differ by more than five per cent. However, Gozo remains a single district regardless of population changes.

PN MPs also cautioned that the current system risks collapsing should a third party enter Parliament.