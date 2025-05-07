The Nationalist Party has welcomed a government announcement that it will introduce insulin pumps for diabetic individuals under the age of 18.

"The Opposition has long been calling for this service to be introduced as soon as possible, as has already happened in several European countries," the party said.

It congratulated the Maltese Diabetes Association, which over the years has put pressure on the government to improve services and support to families affected by diabetes.

Once the rollout for those under 18 is completed, the insulin pump service should also be extended to all those with Type 1 Diabetes and others who are insulin-dependent, the party said.

It pointed out that proper diabetes management leads to fewer complications in the eyes, heart, kidneys, and nerves, meaning fewer amputations (both minor and major) and a better quality of life.

The PN also reiterated its call for the government to establish an informal parliamentary committee to evaluate the impact of these developments on patients’ quality of life and the national healthcare system.

The PN statement was signed by Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for public administration, public broadcasting, and the fight against diabetes.