The Broadcasting Authority has upheld a PN complaint over a TVM News bulletin that did not fairly report the Opposition’s reaction to the traffic measures unveiled by Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

In its complaint, PN argued that while the government’s measures were presented in two segments on the March 29 evening news bulletin, receiving a total of eight minutes of coverage, the Opposition's reaction was not given similar prominence.

The bulletin failed to immediately follow up on this segment with the Opposition’s reaction to the measures, only airing it several minutes later in a shorter feature, after other segments had been shown.

By that time, many viewers would have tuned out, PN argued in its complaint, meaning that the Opposition’s reaction unfairly received less visibility.

The BA board agreed, turning down PBS’s defence that the Opposition’s position had been given extensive coverage on other days and that the station was not obliged to feature the Opposition’s position immediately after that of the government.

The board said the national station’s standard practice is to air the Opposition’s reaction directly after the government’s position. Failing to do so “isolates and weakens the reaction, impacting the element of balance,” the board concluded.

As a remedy, the board instructed PBS to open a news bulletin over the coming days with a statement explaining that it had “an obligation to broadcast the Opposition’s stance immediately after the government’s announcement, rather than in a separate and later part of the same news bulletin”.

In a short statement reacting to the decision, PN accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of “using what should be the national broadcaster to try to censor those who disagree with him”.

“PN will continue taking steps for PBS to no longer remain Super One 2 but to become a truly national broadcaster,” the party said.