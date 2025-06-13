The Moviment Nisa Partit Nazzjonalista (MNPN) expressed its recognition and appreciation to Bernard Grech on Friday, after he announced his resignation as leader earlier this week.

In a statement, MNPN thanked Grech for his continuous support, trust, and commitment towards promoting the participation of women in politics and at every level of leadership.

"Throughout his years of leadership, Bernard Grech not only demonstrated strong belief in the values of equality and social justice but also actively encouraged and supported the work of the MNPN, both at a political and community level," the statement read.

The MNPN said Grech was committed to providing a space for women to contribute to public policy and to foster an inclusive environment.

"On behalf of all members of MNPN, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Bernard Grech for his valuable collaboration and for always being willing to listen, understand, and respond to the needs of women within the Party."

The MNPN also thanked his wife, AnneMarie Grech, for the support she has consistently shown to the group.

On Tuesday, Grech stated on the party’s TV station that the party needs a change in leadership to move forward. His resignation comes just two days after successive surveys showed the PN losing ground against the ruling Labour Party, despite dramatically bridging the gap in the European elections last year.