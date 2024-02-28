Mauricio Pochettino believes he still has the backing of Chelsea’s owners after defeat by Liverpool in the League Cup final but accepts his future at Stamford Bridge is “out of my hands”.

The under-pressure Argentine said he had had constructive conversations with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali following Sunday’s 1-0 extra-time defeat at Wembley.

The loss led to renewed criticism of Pochettino and his expensively assembled squad, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, now a TV pundit, accusing Chelsea of being nothing more than a “blue billion-pound bottle-job”.

Chelsea, a mediocre 11th in the Premier League, will seek to revive their season at home to Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

