Mauricio Pochettino called for the Chelsea fans to trust his players after a 3-2 win over Newcastle on Monday propelled the Blues back into contention for European football next season.

Pochettino had faced open revolt from among his own support during last weekend's 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The former Tottenham boss has suffered a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, which included losing the League Cup final to a severely depleted Liverpool last month.

Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League table, but closed to within four points of West Ham in seventh, which should at least secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

"We need to stick together," said Pochettino, whose side face Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com