Mauricio Pochettino admitted Chelsea lacked hunger and energy during their dismal 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino’s side were booed off yet again as frustrated Chelsea fans let rip following their latest stumble at Stamford Bridge.

When Cole Palmer drilled into the bottom corner from Raheem Sterling’s flick with 12 minutes left, Chelsea were on course to escape with a narrow victory.

Josh Cullen had equalised for Burnley on the volley early in the second half after Palmer gave Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot.

Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon had been dismissed in the penalty incident for his foul on Mykhailo Mudryk, with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was also sent from the touchline for remonstrating.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com