A new set of pocket-sized cards featuring essential helplines and support services for mental health crises was launched on Tuesday to mark European Mental Health Week.

Titled “Helplines, Apps and Chats,” the cards compile contact information for a range of personalised, professional services that provide immediate assistance during times of mental health difficulty. These services span from specialised therapy for loneliness and addiction, to family counselling, workplace wellbeing support, and help with issues related to pregnancy and disability.

Free copies of the card set can be obtained by emailing mentalhealthcommissioner.health@gov.mt or by messaging the Commissioner for Mental Health’s Facebook page.

At the launch, Denis Vella Baldacchino, Commissioner for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders, emphasised the need for a national approach that prioritises prevention, early diagnosis, and easy access to mental health services.

He urged government authorities to “break silo mentalities” and foster stronger interministerial collaboration, including with NGOs working in the sector.

To improve accessibility, Vella Baldacchino proposed extending services beyond regular office hours and tailoring support for neurodivergent individuals and foreigners. He also highlighted the wider impact of mental illness on families, co-workers and friends, who form vital support networks and need resources themselves to prevent burnout.

“Mental health problems do not exist in a vacuum,” he said. “They are shaped by social conditions such as poverty, inequality, education, and employment. These must be addressed if we are to build effective and lasting solutions.”

He echoed Mental Health Europe’s call to prioritise poverty, unemployment and inequality as central themes in mental health strategy this year.

“Trying to portray mental health solely as a biological or individual issue will not solve the root causes,” he warned. “We must focus on people’s social rights and ensure they have access to the opportunities and support they need to live healthy, thriving lives.”