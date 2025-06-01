Bejn Ramel u Ċagħaq

by Ġorġ Borg

published by Horizons, 2025

Ġorġ Borg is one of Malta’s best exponents of lyrical poetry, an elegant style that also classifies his verse in sentiment, musicality and self-expression. And this has been evident in all his poetry collections published to date, regularly intensifying, one collection after another, not only in sentiment and style but also onto a more intimate, realistic, and deeper, relationship with life itself, in its ceaseless attempts, effects and side effects over the human ego, mind and spirit.

Borg has just published yet another collection of verse: Bejn Ramel u Ċagħaq; 108 beautiful poems written between 2021 to date. All of them are quite brief, of various intensity; all are based on sand and pebbles as a metaphor of life, a poet’s life, at that: what a poet feels, what he has to tell and what he ultimately writes down.

Once again, in this brilliant collection of poems, every human aspect and sentiment is touched, artistically welded to both music and poetry.

The poems are all based on sand and pebbles as a metaphor of life. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Humanity itself is analysed, its good and bad moments, its ups and downs, its hopes and despairs, its sadness and joy, every line tinged with various touches and tones of colour, sporadically sombre, sometimes doleful, very often caressed by glimmers of hope, depending on the poet’s moods and his obvious very delicate sensibility, strongly enhanced by his life experiences and by his almost mystical reverence to things natural, particularly spiritual, and definitely certain personal emotions that further intensify and sublimate his ultimate lyrical outbursts and expressions.

Bejn Ramel u Ċagħaq is yet another jewel to be added to the other poetry collections published to date by Borg, such as Solitudni fir-Ramla (1978) Fjuri tal-Ilma (1993), Mill-Blat Insawwar Ħolma (2005) and Mumenti Klandestini (2022).

Neatly published by Horizons, these beautiful poems are a must for all those who not only appreciate lyrical poetry per se, but also for those who would wish to relish the added benefit of a delightful romp into a spiritual aura that they will indubitably ultimately experience and enjoy.